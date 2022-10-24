Notification Settings

Woman who 'spat at train conductor' in Birmingham identified by police

By Eleanor Lawson

A woman who allegedly spat at a member of railway staff in Birmingham after she was too late to board a train has now been identified by police.

Image of the woman suspected of spitting at a conductor at Snow Hill Railway Station

The woman tried to board a train at Snow Hall after smoking a cigarette outside the station, but the doors had already closed.

When a train conductor told the woman she was too late, the woman allegedly responded by being verbally abusive before spitting at the conductor.

The woman remained on the platform and boarded the next train.

British Transport Police shared CCTV footage in an attempt to find the woman and confirm that she has now been identified.

The force says they are not looking to identify anyone else in connection to the incident, which happened on August 11.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

