Woman who 'spat at train conductor' in Birmingham identified by police

Image of the woman suspected of spitting at a conductor at Snow Hill Railway Station

The woman tried to board a train at Snow Hall after smoking a cigarette outside the station, but the doors had already closed.

When a train conductor told the woman she was too late, the woman allegedly responded by being verbally abusive before spitting at the conductor.

The woman remained on the platform and boarded the next train.

British Transport Police shared CCTV footage in an attempt to find the woman and confirm that she has now been identified.