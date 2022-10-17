Brave dinner-lady relives moment her husband tried to stab her to death in Walsall street

The aftermath of the stabbing (Picture: SnapperSK)

Maureen Wedderburn was walking to work at Whitehall Primary School in April this year when her husband Hugh, who she had left weeks before, attacked her with a knife.

Shocked residents of West Bromwich Street, Walsall, saw Hugh repeatedly stab Maureen around the face and body at 8am on Wednesday, April 6, the court was told.

Hugh Wedderburn, aged 66, of Newbolt Street, Walsall, denies attempted murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Jurors watched a police interview with Mrs Wedderburn days after she had been discharged from hospital after the attack and then watched as she gave evidence on the stand.

She said: "When he was stabbing me I just kept on thinking 'why, why, why would someone do this who has known me so long'. And I thought 'he is going to kill me' but I fought back.

"I remember kicking back, which he did not expect, and shouting 'help me, help me' and I could see people were coming out their houses and shouting at him to stop.

"I thought that is not going to help, and he carried on attacking me."

The court heard the couple had been childhood sweethearts and married in 1981, having three children. However, for decades Hugh had accused Maureen of having affairs and caused problems every time she socialised, even pestering her with phone calls when she was out shopping with her own son.

On Mother's Day this year matters came to a head when Hugh luridly accused her of having an affair with "Vincent" (someone Maureen never even knew) and she decided to move out to her daughter's home.

However, Hugh sent a barrage of text messages begging her to come back. She always refused.

Menacingly Hugh, who has not had a job in ten years, began following her to work at Whitehall Primary School where she has served dinners for 20 years.

Opening the prosecution John Price QC said: "Maureen had been walking to work when she saw Hugh standing against the railings. He was obsessed she had been having affair. He wanted her to stop. She said no. He began to attack her. Witnesses saw the power he was driving the knife down into her body.

"Several people were in the street at the time and were shocked what they saw. There is camera footage of the attack which we will be showing the jury.

"Her lung was punctured with a blunt knife which takes a lot of force, we will try and prove he tried to kill her."