West Midlands Police force seize half a million pounds worth of cannabis during raid

At nearly midnight last night , Solihull Police posted images on social media from inside the drug farm.

They also praised the work of Knowle, Dorridge & Balsall Common Police who conducted the raids.

Solihull Police Tweeted: "RuralsWMP have today executed an emergency warrant.

"Approximately £500,000 worth of Cannabis seized from this property.

"Electricity was also being bypassed."

"Great result and more crime disrupted," the Tweet continued.

The images posted by officers appear to show dozens of cannabis plants inside the farm, as well as the equipment used to grow them and keep them alive.

