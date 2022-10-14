Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands Police force seize half a million pounds worth of cannabis during raid

By Mark MorrisBirminghamCrimePublished:

A West Midlands Police force has seized cannabis worth approximately £500,000 while executing emergency warrants.

Solihull Police praised the work of Knowle, Dorridge & Balsall Common Police.
Solihull Police praised the work of Knowle, Dorridge & Balsall Common Police.

At nearly midnight last night , Solihull Police posted images on social media from inside the drug farm.

They also praised the work of Knowle, Dorridge & Balsall Common Police who conducted the raids.

Solihull Police Tweeted: "RuralsWMP have today executed an emergency warrant.

"Approximately £500,000 worth of Cannabis seized from this property.

"Electricity was also being bypassed."

"Great result and more crime disrupted," the Tweet continued.

The images posted by officers appear to show dozens of cannabis plants inside the farm, as well as the equipment used to grow them and keep them alive.

Images posted by officers show dozens, if not hundreds of plants.

While the operation was clearly a success in the eyes of Solihull Police, they have not said yet if any arrests have been made.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News