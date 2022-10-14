Wolverhampton property described as ‘magnet for sex workers and drug use’ is closed down

Wolverhampton Homes joined forces with West Midlands Police to secure a closure order on the property at 15 Evans Street, Whitmore Reans.

The closure notice was granted on the Wolverhampton Homes managed property at Walsall Magistrates Court.

It prohibits anyone other than the tenant from being at the address, meaning anyone who is found there can be arrested and prosecuted.

The closure comes as a result of many months of work by authorities following complaints from residents.

Numerous incidents of drug use, noise complaints and fly-tipping were reported, with strangers visiting the property and loitering in the communal stairwells at all times of the day and night, abusing neighbours as they entered and left their homes.

The order also allows mandatory possession of the property by Wolverhampton Homes, should any further complaints be received from the community.

Angela Barnes, Wolverhampton Homes director of homes and communities, said: “The activities at 15 Evans Street have been of significant concern to neighbours and people living in the local area, especially older residents and families with young children.

"This property has been the subject of numerous anti-social behaviour complaints dating back to August 2021, and our anti-social behaviour team and West Midlands Police have worked tirelessly to take action and deal with it.

“The closure order shows that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will do everything in our power to deal with it and keep residents safe and comfortable in their homes. Support is now being provided to the tenant to help her live safely and peacefully at the property.”

Superintendent Simon Inglis, of West Midlands Police, added: “The closure order is a great result after many months of work with Wolverhampton Homes, speaking to the community and gathering evidence to bring this situation to a close.

“Often people feel uncomfortable about reporting anti-social behaviour, for fear of repercussions, but it can be very difficult to take action without input from those who are affected.