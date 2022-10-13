Notification Settings

Police Sutton Coldfield make two arrests following increase in burglaries

By Mark Morris

Police in Sutton Coldfield have arrested two people for "several burglaries" in the area.

Two offenders have been arrested for several burglaries in the Sutton Coldfield area.

It follows an increase in burglaries in recent weeks, which saw West Midlands Police deploy extra officers on patrol in the evenings.

Sutton Coldfield police wrote on social media on October 7: "Sutton Police will have extra officers out on patrol during the evenings over the next week in order to tackle the increase in burglaries in the area.

"Please try to use crime prevention measures to secure homes and vehicles as WMP strive to combat these issues."

The move may well have yielded results because the same Twitter account reported yesterday: "Good News, two offenders have been arrested for several burglaries in the Sutton Coldfield area.

"Due to an increase in reported burglaries, this is a great result for WMP and our residents."

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

