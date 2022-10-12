Police appeal after boy, 16, stabbed in Dudley

Police are appealing for witnesses following the stabbing.

The 16-year-old boy was attacked in Coronation Gardens off Priory Road at around 4pm yesterday.

Police and medics attended the incident and the boy is being treated in hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re supporting a 16-year-old after he was stabbed in Coronation Gardens, Priory Road, Dudley around 4pm (11 Oct).

"He is currently being treated in hospital.

"We’re working to establish the full circumstances and ask anyone who saw what happened or knows something that could help, to please get in touch via Live Chat or 101 and quote log 2731 of 11 October," the statement continued.

"We know that getting knives off our streets is important to you.

"We’re doing lots, but we need your help too - Stopping knife crime is everyone’s job."