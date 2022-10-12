'Large bag' of cannabis and 'large amount' of cash seized by West Midlands Police

A large amount of cash was found inside a vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Officers spotted a vehicle "driving at speed" and stopped the driver a "short time later," police said.

"Following a stop search a large amount of cash was located within the vehicle and the driver arrested on suspicion of money laundering," the West Midlands Police Force Support Unit wrote on social media.

In separate incident, they also seized what they called a "large bag" of cannabis from a cannabis grow.

Police seized the bag of cannabis overnight.

Tweeting about the incident, officers wrote: "DunitFSUCov have this week seized this large bag of cannabis from a cannabis grow.

"Taking drugs off the streets and away from criminals."

#DunitFSUCov sighted a vehicle driving at speed stopping the vehicle a short time later. Following a stop search a large amount of cash was located within the vehicle and the driver arrested on suspicion of Money laundering. pic.twitter.com/TYXVCuLnvH — Force Support Unit WMP (@FSU_WMP) October 12, 2022