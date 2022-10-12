BMW clocked at 105mph as police conduct M6 speed checks

The Central Motorway Police Group shames speeding driver on the M6.

Images shared by officers on social media appear to include a BMW doing 105mph on the motorway, well in excess of the 70mph limit.

Two other pictures, apparently captured during Central Motorway Police Group speed checks, appear to show a Land Rover and a Ford driving nearly as fast as the BMW.

CMPG Tweeted: We have been carrying out some speed checks on the M6 in Staffordshire Police area.

"Numerous drivers recorded driving in excess of the posted limit. Some in excess of 100mph."

The post sparked a debate on Twitter with some calling for a review of speed limits, while other called for zero tolerance for speeders.