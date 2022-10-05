Man released after 15-year-old boy stabbed outside Merry Hill shopping centre

A teenager was stabbed outside the shopping centre on Monday

The teenager sustained "minor stab wounds" in the incident, which happened at around 8.20pm on Monday.

He was then taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be serious.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after the incident on suspicion of wounding, but has since been released with no further action.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a 15-year-old boy sustained minor stab wounds at the Merry Hill Centre at around 8.20pm on Monday (October 3).

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding at the time but since been released with no further action.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/853066/22."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing near to Asda at the Merry Hill Centre at 8.28pm on Monday. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a teenage male who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to hospital for further assessment."

A spokesperson for Merry Hill said: “There was an incident involving a minor altercation earlier this week, and we are working closely with the West Midlands Police to help with their enquiries.