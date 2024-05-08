Carer, 75, in court for claiming regular payments a year after client's death

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Felicitas Ndavambi, of Westbourne Road, Penn, had been employed by a man who received a direct payment from Wolverhampton Council to pay for his care and support at home.

The man died in April 2022 but 75-year-old Ndavambi still continued to submit regular timesheets and claimed funding for providing continued care to him.

The fraud came to light in March 2023, when a council social worker discovered that the man had died the year before, but that the council had not been notified.

It led to the launch of an investigation by the council’s counter fraud team.

Ndavambi appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty at Dudley Magistrates Court to dishonestly making a false representation.

Sentencing her, Mr Recorder Mills told Ndavambi: “You breached trust and it is an insult to those you know who work tirelessly and honestly in the caring system.”

Ndavambi was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months; supervision of 12 months; a 30-day rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £156.

The council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, Councillor Jasbir Jaspal said: "Wolverhampton Council operates a zero-tolerance policy on fraud and will not hesitate to take action as appropriate, such as in this case in which a carer sought to commit fraud against the council – and, ultimately, the city's taxpayers – for nearly a year.”