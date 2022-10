Police arrested two men overnight (Photo courtesy: Coventry Police).

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the 52-year-old died, despite "efforts to save him" by the police.

Officers were called to the Jamiah Masjid & Institute at the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road just after 9pm to reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, outside.

They found two people injured, including the 52-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Police said that "despite efforts to save him, he died a short time later."

A second man, aged 44, suffered a small stab wound.

A 56-year-old man was arrested by armed officers nearby a short time later, while a second suspect aged 27 was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

Both men will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards, overseeing the investigation, said: “We’re supporting the family of the man who has died at what is a truly awful time for them, and our thoughts go out to them.

“We’ve made some really good early progress in this investigation, but there is still a lot of work to do be done in identifying all of those involved in what happened last night.

“We don’t believe this is linked to any other incidents or disputes either in Coventry or the wider West Midlands and it appears to have been an isolated dispute which has ended in tragedy.

“We’ll continue to work flat out to bring all of those involved to justice. I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen or recorded what happened on a mobile phone or dashcam to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

“Officers are speaking with residents and community leaders to offer reassurance, and patrols in the area will be stepped up."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police, quoting log 3319 of 2 October.