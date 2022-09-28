Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

CCTV images released after dog attack at Birmingham New Street leaves man with 'severe injuries'

By Mark MorrisBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in connection with a dog attack at Birmingham New Street Station.

Do you recognise this woman?
Do you recognise this woman?

The incident happened on Thursday 22 September at 12:45am, and ended with one man being severely injured.

British Transport Police said in a statement: "Two men were outside the station when an altercation escalated with a woman.

"A dog then attacked one of the men, causing severe injuries to his leg and foot."

The injured man is still in Sandwell Hospital after doctors were forced to perform "emergency surgery."

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Members of the public who recognise her or have any information are being asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 35 22 September.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Transport
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News