CCTV images released after dog attack at Birmingham New Street leaves man with 'severe injuries'

Do you recognise this woman?

The incident happened on Thursday 22 September at 12:45am, and ended with one man being severely injured.

British Transport Police said in a statement: "Two men were outside the station when an altercation escalated with a woman.

"A dog then attacked one of the men, causing severe injuries to his leg and foot."

The injured man is still in Sandwell Hospital after doctors were forced to perform "emergency surgery."

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Members of the public who recognise her or have any information are being asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 35 22 September.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.