Pensioner suffers broken nose and fractured eye socket after brutal Wolverhampton attack

By Eleanor Lawson

A pensioner was left with a broken nose and a fractured eye socket after a harrowing attack on St Georges Parade in Wolverhampton.

The attack took place on St Georges Parade, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.
The pensioner was repeatedly hit by a man – seen in CCTV footage riding a bike – in the incident on July 23.

Police are now appealing for information about the attacker and have asked if anyone can identify a man seen cycling in CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve carried out extensive CCTV trawls, but unfortunately this is the only footage available of the man we want to speak to.

"We know it’s very blurry, but we’re hoping someone may know something or recognise the man from the bike used."

"If you can help, message Live Chat on our site or call 101 quoting 20/624801/22."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

