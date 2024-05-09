'I did not want him to die' – Self-confessed drug dealer describes blood soaked knife fight to the death

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mpho Obi, 22, told jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court it was a knife fight in which he, his co-accused Omari Lauder, Terrell and others in the notorious drug den could all have been killed.

There were knives, machetes, claw hammers and other weapons strewn around the flat and a bike was even used as a weapon at one stage during the fight on September 18, last year, around 4.30pm.

Obi claimed 16-year-old Terrell immediately attacked Omari Lauder when they entered the Warnford Walk flat in Merry Hill.

He said: "He was attacking my friend who was on the floor. And then at one point his attention was on me, when he rushed me I threw the bike at him. But then he went straight back to Omari, who was on the floor. I can see his body on the floor.

Terrell Marshall-Williams. Photo: West Midlands Police

"He was standing over Omari, he would not stop. I thought my friend was going to die. I tried to grab his right arm. Then I was hit over the head by Terrell's friend. I dropped to the floor.

"I am on the floor, Terrell's friend is trying to kick me. Terrell is still attacking Omari. I managed to get up, there was a knife on the floor. We both spotted it, I managed to get to it before him."

He added: "It was the Rambo knife which I have admitted to using before, I got to it first. Then I looked and there was loads of blood on the floor. Omari is still on the floor, at this point I am thinking if I do not do something quickly Omari is going to killed. That is when I stabbed him.

"I stabbed him from behind. It was so quick. He stopped being aggressive, and that was it. I never touched him again."

He added: "I was not thinking, I just thinking my friend was going to die if I did nothing. I just wanted him to get off Lauder.

"I did not want him to die."

The pair then left the flat together, leaving people inside to phone emergency services for Terrell who had been paralysed by the knife blow and then would bleed to death shortly after.

Obi said: "I managed to get Lauder up, he looked like he was devastated, I thought he had more wounds than he did have. We left the flat together, I tried to give Lauder his knife back but he was more focussed on his hands with all the blood.

"I then ran to the field and dispose of the knives."

Obi also admitted keeping the crack cocaine on him so he could hide it in his garden, he said: "They were my drugs, Lauder don't sell drugs He kept on refusing to go to hospital, he was dizzy, I had to keep waking him up.

"He wanted to go home, but I made the taxi go to the hospital, I thought he was going to die."

Lauder, of Darlaston, and Obi, of Strathfield Walk also in Merry Hill, in Wolverhampton both deny murder.

The trial continues.