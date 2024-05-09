Man, 24, jailed for more than 12 years for making and selling firearms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kemarn Riley, of Ward End, Birmingham, has been sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison for the manufacture of a weapon and ammunition.

Riley appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 2, charged with a series of weapons charges.

The sentencing comes following an investigation into the 24-year-old's activities that started in January last year.

Police attended an address in Headingley Road, Handsworth, Birmingham in connection to earlier reports of criminal damage. When searching the property, investigators discovered a handgun – the firearm was later identified to be a converted blank-firing pistol.

Officers also discovered a shoulder bag hidden in the rear garden of the address. Upon searching the bag, officers discovered two live shotgun shells, and another bag which contained two metal pipes, which officers suspected could be combined to create a simple, improvised firearm known as a 'slam gun'.

The weapons, ammunition and bags were seized by police and later examined, where they were forensically linked to Riley, who was living at the Headingley Road address at the time.

Investigating officer, PC Owen Zambra, from the West Midlands Police major crime unit, said: "We built a strong case against Kemarn Riley and are pleased with this result.

"The message is clear that we won’t tolerate anyone profiting from the production and supply of illegal firearms."

One of the firearms recovered from Riley

During a search of Riley's room while making the arrest on February 28, officers discovered another bag, containing imitation firearms, shotgun cartridges and metal pipes.

Pc Zambra added: "These weapons can maim and kill, and they’re supplied to criminals who use them to intimidate and elicit fear in others.

We’re working hard to take these weapons off our streets and put those involved in trading them like Riley behind bars."

An examination of Riley's phone uncovered messages, images and searches that suggested he was involved in the sale of firearms. When questioned, he admitted to purchasing pipes for associates but claimed to have no knowledge of their intended use.

An improvised slam gun

In March 2023, officers from the Metropolitan Police got in touch about viable firearms they had seized in the capital around the same time the discoveries were made in Birmingham. West Midlands Police later linked the improvised firearms to Riley.

During questioning, Riley continued to offer no comment with regard to the sale of weapons, but subsequently pleaded guilty to the possession charges relating to the weapons seized in Birmingham last year.