A woman reported being sexually assaulted on Mill Street in Stafford. Photo: Google.

Police were called to Mill Street shortly after 3.05pm on Sunday (September 4), after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man.

Officers from the Stafford local policing team attended the scene and conducted a search for the suspect.

They then arrested the 37-year-old man from Stafford on suspicion of sexual assault and racially motivated harassment.