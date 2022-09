A police dog was involved in the police chase. Picture courtesy: Staffs Dogs & ARV

A picture from the scene, released by officers, shows the blue vehicle with a crushed bonnet.

The "lengthy pursuit" happened north-east of Wolverhampton in Essington.

When the car crashed, two occupants were arrested with the help of a police dog unit, but one person fled the scene.

Staffs Dogs & ARV Tweeted: "Enquires are ongoing in relation to the outstanding suspect.

"Officers are investigating several offences."

Police dog, Vixen (pictured below), was involved in the pursuit.