Residents get the chance to discuss tackling crime with Cannock police chief

Laura Morrey

Cannock's local policing commander, Chief Inspector Laura Morrey and her officers will be taking questions from the public at three events next month to consult over community priorities. She has served Staffordshire Police for more than 20 years.

The first event will be at Costa, in Cannock Shopping Centre, in Market Place, from 10am-11am on September 14.

The following day on September 15 the team will be undertaking a meet and greet walk through Cannock town centre from 5pm, before heading to Rugeley town centre at 7pm, to also talk to members of the public.

Those unable to attend these sessions can join an online chat on September 22 from 6pm-7pm.

The initiative follows the launch of the Staffordshire Police's new local policing model aimed at improving response to crime across the county.

Ch Insp Morrey, who has over 20-years of policing experience in Staffordshire, said: “I have spent the last 12-months within local policing and started with Cannock Local Policing Team during the launch of our new, hyper-localised, operating model.

“The team is committed to working alongside partners and being accessible to all members of our community, with priorities to conduct high-quality investigations and protect the public from harm.”

“Face-to-face sessions like this allow us to drive the new model and reassure the public of the work local officers will be doing every day to ensure they are safe.”

Response teams are now based at the same police hubs as neighbourhood officers, meaning they can work more closely together with other agencies to problem solve issues and attend 999 calls faster and spend more time on investigations.

Ch Insp Morrey added: “This focus on locally-based policing is an essential way the force can embed itself into the hearts of our communities.

“Policing is about speaking to one-another, looking after those who are vulnerable and making sure our officers are visible and accessible to members of the community.”