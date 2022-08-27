Police appeal to snare Walsall window smash suspect - probe continues

The damaged properties

West Midlands Police is appealing for more witnesses to come forward after a house off Goscote Lodge Crescent, in Goscote, Walsall, was pelted days after a car struck the house next door damaging it.

The force stated: "Thankfully no-one was hurt and we arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage and drink or drug driving. He has been bailed with strict conditions while investigations continue.

"We received a separate report of a window being smashed with a brick at a different home on the same street on August 15. We have reviewed all lines of inquiry for this and looked at any potential connection.

"Despite carrying out extensive checks in the area we have not been able to identify any clear CCTV showing the offence, or forensic opportunities, which would enable us to positively identify anyone involved.

"Due to high level of demand for service we have to be proportionate with investigations, but we will always look to act on any fresh information we receive."