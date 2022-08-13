Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stourbridge Police uncover suspicious hammers 'stashed for easy access' during knife sweep

By Mark MorrisStourbridgeCrimePublished: Comments

Police looking for knives in key Stourbridge town centre areas have failed to find any bladed weapons but have discovered two hammers.

Two hammers uncovered by police searching for knives.
Two hammers uncovered by police searching for knives.

Officers have been conducting what are known as "knife sweeps" for the past few days, and fortunately didn't find any knives.

However, they posted on social media that they did uncover two hammers "in a location that had been stashed for quick and easy access."

Stourbridge police are urging members of the public to keep their "eyes open for suspicious items."

The full social media post read: "Over the past few days, officers have been conducting knife sweeps in key town centre areas.

"Fortunately no knives found, but the below hammers were found in a location that had been stashed for quick and easy access.

"Keep your eyes open for suspicious items and report! #staysafe".

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News