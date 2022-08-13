Stourbridge Police uncover suspicious hammers 'stashed for easy access' during knife sweep

Two hammers uncovered by police searching for knives.

Officers have been conducting what are known as "knife sweeps" for the past few days, and fortunately didn't find any knives.

However, they posted on social media that they did uncover two hammers "in a location that had been stashed for quick and easy access."

Stourbridge police are urging members of the public to keep their "eyes open for suspicious items."

The full social media post read: "Over the past few days, officers have been conducting knife sweeps in key town centre areas.

"Fortunately no knives found, but the below hammers were found in a location that had been stashed for quick and easy access.