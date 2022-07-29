Investigations into 50-person Wolverhampton brawl still ongoing

Four police officers were injured and three vehicles were damaged during the incident

The incident took place on Ruskin Road just before 5pm on Wednesday July 20, with locals saying the scenes were the result of children 'running around with knives'.

Rikki Burton, of Westcroft Avenue, Wolverhampton, has been charged in connection with the brawl - with criminal damage, possessing an article of police uniform and theft from a motor vehicle.

He was bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on 11 August.

As a result of the brawl, police were forced to use riot shields as they were pelted by missiles thrown in their direction.

Police say around 50 people were involved in the disorder, which saw four officers injured, three vehicles damaged and items of uniform stolen from one of the police vehicles.

Footage of the scene was shared widely on social media.

West Midlands Police are aware of this footage and are reviewing it as part of active investigations.