Appeal after attackers push Good Samaritan into Stourbridge shop window

Post Office, in High Street, Stourbridge (Image: Google)

The man, who suffered cuts to his legs, was pushed after rushing to the aid of another man who had also suffered an assault and kicked after speaking to two other man seen riding bikes on the pavement, in High Street, Stourbridge.

A police investigation is now underway in the town after a 57-year-old man was shoved resulting in him crashing through a front window injuring his legs.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson, said: "We're investigating a nasty assault in Stourbridge High Street that saw a man suffer cuts after being pushed through the post office window.

"It happened just after 3.30pm on July 15.

"It's understood a man remonstrated with two men who were riding bikes on the pavement. He was assaulted and stamped on.

Another man, aged 57, who came to the victim's aid, was shoved through the window, causing cuts to his legs.

"If anyone saw what happened or offenders making off from the scene on bikes then please get in touch."

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: “We were called at 3.41pm on Friday to reports of an assault in High Street, Stourbridge.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated a man with minor injuries and he was discharged at the scene.”