Murder investigation after man dies from shotgun wound

Heartlands Hospital

The 30-year-old man was one of two men who made their way to Heartlands Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday after they were believed to have been shot in a car on Eversley Road in Small Heath.

The man died a short time later, while the second man, who is 24-years-old, remains in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died at a Birmingham hospital this morning.

“Two men who had been shot made their own way to Heartlands Hospital shortly after midnight. Sadly, a 30-year-old died a short time later.

“The second man, aged 24, remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Our investigations are in the very early stages, but we believe the men were in a car on Eversley Road, Small Heath, when they were shot.

“Officers remain on Eversley Road and the car park of Heartlands hospital while we conduct forensic examination of the areas."

Officers have been conducting forensic examinations of the scene and the hospital car park, as well interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage. They have also been carrying out enquiries on Millthorpe Close as part of the investigation.

An increased in police presence will remain around the area in the coming days.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were responded to the scene.

She said: “On arrival we found two men.

“The first man was found with life threatening injuries and received advanced life support by ambulance staff. Despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.”

“The second man, who had sustained less serious injuries, was assessed and treated by ambulance staff before receiving further checks in hospital.”

Anyone with information is asked to provide information or footage that can help police to the force's website.