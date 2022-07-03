Thieves steal sailing club's £2,000 rescue boat needed for children's sessions

The boat is worth £2000

The bright orange Newmatic 360 rescue boat was taken from the grounds of Himley Hall and Park between June 26 and June 30.

The boat is used by Himley Hall Sailing Club and has been described as a massive loss.

Also stolen was the cover for the boat, which is worth an additional £300.

Sarah Bonnar, vice commodore for the club, said: "We have had our safety boat stolen from the boat park at Himley Hall Sailing Club, this is a massive loss to our club.

"We think it would have taken at least three or four people to have loaded it in a van. Without the safety boat we can't run courses or have juniors down.

"We are lucky to have two boats, but losing one really limits us. We have children come down for sessions and things like that.

"About 11 months ago we had our safety boat engines stolen, it's massive for the club."

Himley Hall Sailing Club is a small, family orientated club which places emphasis on young sailors.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "A Newmatic 360 rescue boat was stolen from Himley Hall between Sunday June 26 and Friday June 30.

