Teenager arrested in connection with stabbing of 17-year-old released on bail

An 18-year-old was arrested and has been released on bail while police continue enquiries

The incident took place on Hawbush Road, Brierley Hill at around 2.30pm on Monday and saw a 17-year-old boy rushed to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail while police continue enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Violence among young people is a key priority for West Midlands Police and we continue to work with our violence reduction unit to understand the underlying causes and carry out preventative work with young people in schools, colleges and youth groups.

"Anyone with further information about this incident is urged to contact us via live chat on our website quoting 20/593459/22."