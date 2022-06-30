Notification Settings

Haul of fake cigarettes worth £2 million seized during police raid in Walsall

By Nathan Rowe

A haul of fake cigarettes worth £2 million have been seized in Walsall during a raid.

Fake cigarettes seized in Walsall. Photo: West Midlands Police


West Midlands Police assisted customs officers in seizing the bogus cigarettes from an industrial unit in Birchills, Walsall.

The raid took place at around 5pm Thursday evening, with the goods seized believed to be worth an estimated £2 million.

Investigations, led by HM Revenue and Customs, are still ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We helped customs officers seize fake cigarettes worth £2 million from an industrial unit in Birchills, Walsall.

"We raided the unit at around 5pm.

"The investigation, led by HM Revenue and Customs, is ongoing."











