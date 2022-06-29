Student theatre production aims to raise awareness of radicalisation

The performance raises awareness of radicalisation. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from the unit have partnered with the Applied Theatre department at Birmingham City University to create a live performance shining a light on the issues.

It has been dubbed "Synergy Theatre" due to the performance an adaptation of an existing counter terrorism training package written, produced and acted by the students.

And the seven performers have used their own interpretation of radicalisation in the youth setting for their performance – and are set to carry out two performances.

Superintendent Nick Dale, head of Prevent at Counter Terrorism Policing for the West Midlands, said: “Presenting this training through performance allows the audience to visualise how the subtle signs of vulnerability to radicalisation can be recognised.

“The style of Forum Theatre also encourages audience interaction throughout, exploring different ideas, concerns and queries that may be presented.

“The Synergy brand has been established for a number of years in our Prevent training packages, however we identified there wasn’t a product suitable for family, friends or communities.

“The students have created a really innovative product. They developed a script and produced the performance by drawing on their own experiences and interpretations of what radicalisation looked like for them.

“This is a really exciting project and we hope to see the digital toolkit used in communities across the region.”

They will perform to their classmates and secondary school students as well as a number of Counter Terrorism Policing partners. The project has been developed with support of a graduate of the university's policing degree now working with the counter terrorism team.

The live shows will be used to gain feedback before the performance is recorded and adapted into a digital toolkit which will be available to schools and communities across the region, police said.

The performance centres on Sam, a young vulnerable individual who is being radicalised online. His story navigates through changes in behaviour and indentifies some of the early indicators people can look out for.

The performance includes breaks for discussion and encourages the audience to explore different ideas and discuss Sam’s behaviours, with the aim being to provoke discussion and examine the ways young people can be supported.

Peter Wynne Willson, course director of the BA (Hons) Applied Theatre degree at Birmingham City University, added: “Our play about the dangers posed by extreme right-wing groups grooming and recruiting young people has been created in very close collaboration with the police and is built from research into real-life cases.

“The script was devised by the students, and it is being performed by them, working after the end of their term, which is testament to their interest in and commitment to the work

“It has been a fascinating project and a great example of how theatre can address and enhance our understanding of social issues, educating and informing audiences.”