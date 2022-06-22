Notification Settings

Man who denied being driver of speeding car jailed for six months

By Eleanor LawsonKidderminsterCrimePublished:

A motorist has been given a six-month prison sentence after lying about not being the driver of a car caught speeding.

Mr Florea lied to police about the speeding incident
Mihail Florea, from Kidderminster, was detected travelling at 64mph in a 50mph limit on the A449 at Hartlebury on May 29, 2021.

Florea denied being the driver of the vehicle and nominated two other people on two separate occasions, despite being sent photographs which appeared to show clearly it was him driving.

Superintendent Steph Brighton from West Mercia Police said: “There are many local residents whose quality of life is affected by people speeding through their community and families that unfortunately have experienced the devastating consequences that speeding and collisions can lead to.

“Enforcing the speed limit is a priority for us and those who choose to lie about such offences will not escape the law.”

Florea was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on June 14 having been found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

