Arrest made after reports of 'domestic' disorder in Walsall street

By Nathan Rowe

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after "domestic-related" disorder in the street in Walsall.

Cemetery Road, Willenhall
The dispute took place on Cemetery Road, Willenhall at around 7pm on Tuesday.

He has since been released, nobody was injured in the dispute.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of disorder on Cemetery Road, Willenhall at around 7pm on Tuesday.

"It's believed to have followed a domestic-related dispute.

"No-one was seriously injured.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but later released with no further action.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website. Quote 20/385309/22."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

