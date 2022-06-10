Wolverhampton man arrested as £2-million drugs haul seized at Dover port

The blocks of cocaine seized by officers at Dover

The "huge" consignment of Class A drugs, weighing 60kg, was seized after police worked with the UK Border Force to intercept a lorry at Dover port.

The truck was stopped by border officials at around midday on Wednesday shortly after it arrived on a ferry from Calais.

The 24-year-old driver from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of drugs importation and transferred back to the West Midlands for questioning.

The lorry stopped at Dover port

He has been released under investigation and will return for further questioning at a later date.

Police have seized the lorry and drugs shipment for forensic analysis.

Detective Chief Inspector Leanne Lowe from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit said: “The lorry travelled down from our region on Tuesday, boarded a ferry to Calais and returned the following day.