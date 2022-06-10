Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton man arrested as £2-million drugs haul seized at Dover port

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A 24-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested after police seized an estimated £2 million in blocks of cocaine at Dover on Wednesday.

The blocks of cocaine seized by officers at Dover
The blocks of cocaine seized by officers at Dover

The "huge" consignment of Class A drugs, weighing 60kg, was seized after police worked with the UK Border Force to intercept a lorry at Dover port.

The truck was stopped by border officials at around midday on Wednesday shortly after it arrived on a ferry from Calais.

The 24-year-old driver from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of drugs importation and transferred back to the West Midlands for questioning.

The lorry stopped at Dover port

He has been released under investigation and will return for further questioning at a later date.

Police have seized the lorry and drugs shipment for forensic analysis.

Detective Chief Inspector Leanne Lowe from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit said: “The lorry travelled down from our region on Tuesday, boarded a ferry to Calais and returned the following day.

“This was a joint operation between ourselves and UK Border Force; it’s a really significant seizure and our investigation continues.”

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News