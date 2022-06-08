Man jailed for assaulting woman and Wolverhampton police officer

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Daryl Downer, 32, has been jailed for a total of four years after a judge heard the initial incident which led to his arrest involved "strangulation".

The defendant previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to a woman, in Birmingham, and pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting an emergency worker in the execution of their duty in Wolverhampton.

The incidents happened between September 19 to 22 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice on May 10.

Sentencing him, Judge Michael Chambers QC said Downer's behaviour had several aggravating factors, including that his attack involved "strangulation" and that he had caused the woman psychological harm which left her feeling suicidal.

He also said Downer had used "threats of violence against relatives" and had perverted the course of justice by "undermining evidence" in the case.

"I accept that you were remorseful", the judge added.

For assaulting the woman he was jailed for 27 months on each count to run concurrently; for perverting the course of justice he was jailed for 12 months and for assaulting the officer he was jailed for nine months, both to run consecutively.