Man admits possessing drugs and stun gun on arrest in Walsall

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Pace Morgan Lewis, admitted a count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a Taser stun gun; possession of cannabis with intent to supply; and possession of methylethcathinone (MEC).

However, he denied one count of possessing cocaine at the hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday(7).

The charges relate to incidents between April and July last year.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Omar Majid said: "These pleas are acceptable to the crown. We will ask for the cocaine matter to lie on file at the sentencing hearing.

"The defendant's substantial case is to do with cannabis. Nothing was found regarding cocaine on his person or at his home.

"There were very few messages on his phone and those related to cannabis."

Miss Caitlyn Orchard, defending, said Lewis had a light record for previous convictions.