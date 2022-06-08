Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man admits possessing drugs and stun gun on arrest in Walsall

By Deborah HardimanWalsallCrimePublished:

A 22-year-old man found with a stun gun in Walsall has pleaded guilty to drug dealing offences.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Pace Morgan Lewis, admitted a count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a Taser stun gun; possession of cannabis with intent to supply; and possession of methylethcathinone (MEC).

However, he denied one count of possessing cocaine at the hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday(7).

The charges relate to incidents between April and July last year.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Omar Majid said: "These pleas are acceptable to the crown. We will ask for the cocaine matter to lie on file at the sentencing hearing.

"The defendant's substantial case is to do with cannabis. Nothing was found regarding cocaine on his person or at his home.

"There were very few messages on his phone and those related to cannabis."

Miss Caitlyn Orchard, defending, said Lewis had a light record for previous convictions.

Judge John Butterfield QC granted him conditional bail and adjourned the case until July 5 for reports.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News