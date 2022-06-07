Van with £20,000 worth of wedding decorations stolen

Cobbett Roadd - Google Maps

The white Mercedes Sprinter van, which had been parked at an industrial unit on Cobbett Road in Burntwood, was stolen without keys sometime between 3pm on Friday, June 3, and 8.40am on Saturday, June 4.

Items stolen included 10 one-metre balls of artificial flowers, a number of grey crates containing rose gold pots and a large quantity of candles and vases.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the theft and have urged anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, including any of the items up for sale locally, to get in touch.

Chief Inspector David Wain, vehicle crime lead for Staffordshire Police, said: "This theft has had a profound effect on the business and undoubtedly on the events and individuals they were due to cater for.

"Thankfully, the business has been able to replace many of the items last minute, but the theft of the van remains a significant loss."

Anyone with any information should contact police Facebook, Twitter or call 101 quoting incident 219 of June 4.