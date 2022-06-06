Police investigating after spate of vehicle thefts in Staffordshire

Officers were first called to an address off Hill Street, Cannock, at 12.40am on June 1, where a white Ford Transit was reported stolen.

The theft is believed to have taken place between midnight and 12.40am.

Officers were then called to another address off Hill Street, Cannock, at 6.35am the same day.

A silver Vauxhall Vivaro van was stolen by three unknown men from a driveway sometime between 10.30pm on May 31 and 6.35am on June 1.

The vehicle was found in Walsall later on.

A 19-year-old man, from the Walsall area, was arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods.

He has since been handed conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

A Mercedes Sprinter van was then reported stolen from a business off Cannock Road, Burntwood, at 8am on June 1.

It is believed the theft took place between 7.50pm on May 31 and 8am on June 1.

The van contained tools, including drills, carpet fitting tools and hacksaws, worth in the region of £3,000.

Three days later on Saturday, officers were called to an address off Langley Road, Lower Penn, at 2.20am after a grey Range Rover was reported stolen.

The vehicle was found in the Brierley Hill area shortly afterwards.

Inspector Christopher Moss, of the Cannock Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The theft of a vehicle can have a devastating impact on people’s livelihoods and family life.

“It is vital that you do all you can to protect yourself and your property from theft – including using a steering wheel lock, a Faraday pouch for your car keys and ensuring no tools or valuables are left in vehicles overnight.”

Anyone with information on any of the thefts should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 097 of June 4.