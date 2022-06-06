Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police investigating after spate of vehicle thefts in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished:

Police are investigating after a spate of vehicle thefts in Staffordshire.

Officers were first called to an address off Hill Street, Cannock, at 12.40am on June 1, where a white Ford Transit was reported stolen.

The theft is believed to have taken place between midnight and 12.40am.

Officers were then called to another address off Hill Street, Cannock, at 6.35am the same day.

A silver Vauxhall Vivaro van was stolen by three unknown men from a driveway sometime between 10.30pm on May 31 and 6.35am on June 1.

The vehicle was found in Walsall later on.

A 19-year-old man, from the Walsall area, was arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods.

He has since been handed conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

A Mercedes Sprinter van was then reported stolen from a business off Cannock Road, Burntwood, at 8am on June 1.

It is believed the theft took place between 7.50pm on May 31 and 8am on June 1.

The van contained tools, including drills, carpet fitting tools and hacksaws, worth in the region of £3,000.

Three days later on Saturday, officers were called to an address off Langley Road, Lower Penn, at 2.20am after a grey Range Rover was reported stolen.

The vehicle was found in the Brierley Hill area shortly afterwards.

Inspector Christopher Moss, of the Cannock Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The theft of a vehicle can have a devastating impact on people’s livelihoods and family life.

“It is vital that you do all you can to protect yourself and your property from theft – including using a steering wheel lock, a Faraday pouch for your car keys and ensuring no tools or valuables are left in vehicles overnight.”

Anyone with information on any of the thefts should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 097 of June 4.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News