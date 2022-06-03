Notification Settings

West Midlands Police HQ is lit up blue for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Lisa O'Brien

The headquarters for West Midlands Police have been lit up in blue to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Lloyd House in Birmingham is being lit up for six nights this week, ending on Sunday, to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The police force posted on Twitter that it is the first time the landmark building has been lit up.

The post said: "We’re lighting up our headquarters, to mark the queen’s platinum #jubilee.

"It’s the first time we’ve ever done this & it’s the least we can do for our boss!

"The building will be lit up for six nights from 31 May - 5 June. Come & have a look if you're in #Birmingham."

