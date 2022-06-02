Notification Settings

Woman frees herself after being grabbed and assaulted on canal towpath

Published:

A woman has been left with scratches to her upper body after being grabbed on a canal towpath.

The woman was assaulted on Wednesday evening
The woman was assaulted on Wednesday evening

Police were called shortly before 10pm on Wednesday to Castle Street in Stafford following reports of violence. The victim, who is in her 30s, described walking along Castle Street towpath in Stafford when a man grabbed her at about 9.20pm on Wednesday.

She managed to free herself and run away back towards Martin Drive, but was left with scratches to her upper body. The offender is described as male, 5’10in in height, and spoke with a Liverpudlian accent.

He was wearing a dark face covering and dark clothing - including a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. Officers have deployed police dogs along the towpath and are reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

