Staffordshire Police warn drivers over ignoring seatbelt law

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

Police are reminding all drivers and their passengers to wear a seatbelt after over 1,000 instances of people ignoring the law in Staffordshire..

Staffordshire Police are clamping down over seatbelts

Operation Lightning, the force’s dedicated ongoing road policing operation, is focusing specifically on seatbelt safety from June 6 to 26 .

Staffordhire Road Policing Unit (RPU) out and about across the county, advising drivers of the dangers they face if they decide to break the law and not wear a seatbelt while travelling.

It comes as figures show that from 2017 to 2021, more than 3,600 occasions were recorded across Staffordshire where an adult driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Since 2017, the number of reported non-seatbelt offences has risen by 42 percent – from 459 recorded instances to 1086 in 2021.

Sergeant Tom Watson of RPU, said: "Seatbelts are designed to keep you in your seat, and prevent or reduce injuries suffered in a crash.

"They ensure that as little contact as possible is made between you and vehicle interior and significantly reduce the risk of you being thrown from a vehicle."

He added: "You’re twice as likely to die in a car crash if you’re not wearing a seatbelt. We think that is a reason enough to belt up when driving.

"It is illegal to not wear a seatbelt, regardless of whether you are travelling in the front or back of a vehicle.

If spotted, drivers an on-the-spot fine of £100. If prosecuted, or a fine of up to £500.



By Adam Smith

