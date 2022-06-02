Notification Settings

Baby remains in hospital after two adults arrested over child neglect

A baby remains in hospital after two adults were arrested on suspicion of child neglect or cruelty.

A 29-year-old-man and 27-year-old woman were arrested over the incident

West Midlands Police is investigating after a three-month-old boy was hurt in the Black Country and had to be taken to a hospital with injuries on Sunday. (29).

The child still remains in an unnamed hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 29-year-old-man and 27-year-old woman were arrested over the incident and have since been bailed while investigations continue.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, said: "We're investigating after a three-month-old child was taken to hospital with injuries on Sunday.

"Although the child remains in hospital, his condition is not life-threatening.

"A man and a woman, aged 29 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect or cruelty.

"They have been bailed while enquiries into how the baby sustained his injuries continue."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

