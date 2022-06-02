Baby remains in hospital after two adults arrested over child neglect

A 29-year-old-man and 27-year-old woman were arrested over the incident

West Midlands Police is investigating after a three-month-old boy was hurt in the Black Country and had to be taken to a hospital with injuries on Sunday. (29).

The child still remains in an unnamed hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 29-year-old-man and 27-year-old woman were arrested over the incident and have since been bailed while investigations continue.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, said: "We're investigating after a three-month-old child was taken to hospital with injuries on Sunday.

"Although the child remains in hospital, his condition is not life-threatening.

"A man and a woman, aged 29 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect or cruelty.