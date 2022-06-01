Alex Matthewson

Alex Matthewson, aged 25, of HMP Dovegate, Draycott-in-the-Clay, was sentenced to three years and two months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to supplying heroin, making an offer to supply heroin and making an offer to supply class B drugs.

The court heard how officers were notified to a potential drug exchange taking place on Greengate Street, Stafford, in September 2019.

Then, on 20 September 2019, Matthewson was spotted acting suspiciously in the Stafford area while talking to a man and a woman.

During this conversation, officers called a mobile phone number provided to them by intelligence leads, which was believed to be being used in the supply of drugs.

While officers watched, Matthewson’s phone began to ring and was subsequently arrested.

Matthewson’s fingerprints were also later found on seven wraps of heroin.

Sergeant Thomas Fotherby, the officer in charge of the case, said: "This is another case where proactive officers have succeeded in taking another drug dealer off our streets.