Man charged with murder of Cannock woman who died between Christmas and New Year

Lucy Clews was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found at an address in West Chadsmore. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Lucy Clews died after police were called to Bath Road in West Chadsmoor, near Cannock, on December 29 last year after receiving reports of concerns over a woman's welfare.

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later as the area was cordoned off.

Thomas Grant, of no-fixed-address, was charged with murder on Monday and appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance due at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.