Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with murder of Cannock woman who died between Christmas and New Year

By Thomas ParkesCannockCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died between Christmas and New Year.

Lucy Clews was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found at an address in West Chadsmore. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Lucy Clews was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found at an address in West Chadsmore. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Lucy Clews died after police were called to Bath Road in West Chadsmoor, near Cannock, on December 29 last year after receiving reports of concerns over a woman's welfare.

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later as the area was cordoned off.

Thomas Grant, of no-fixed-address, was charged with murder on Monday and appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance due at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile officers have urged people not to speculate over the case on social media amid concerns of prejudicing legal proceedings.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News