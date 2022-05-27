Murderers who stripped father naked and beat him to death are jailed for life

Carl Woodall was left for dead with 141 injuries

The 44-year-old mechanic was stripped naked before being beaten up and left for dead with more than 141 injuries during a burglary at the Waterside Industrial Estate, in Rowley Regis, on June 28 last year.

Mark Campbell and Simmion Goldbourne, who blamed each other for the brutal killing, were both found guilty of his murder while a third man, James McGhee, was convicted of manslaughter by the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week.

Sentencing them Mr Justice Jacobs jailed both Campbell, 40, and Goldbourne, 38, for life with minimum terms of 36 years before they can be considered for release by the Parole Board.

McGhee, also 28, was jailed for 15 years for manslaughter.

James McGhee, Mark Campbell and Simmion Goldbourne

The group had driven late at night from Nottingham to raid a unit off Doulton Road for drugs and money which Campbell had told his co-defendants was being kept there. Campbell had met Mr Woodall's stepsons in prison in 2018 and made contact with one of them, Cieran Evans in June 2021, staying with him in the area before leaving abruptly.

Campbell visited the unit with Cieran during his stay and returned about five days later with Goldbourne and McGhee to burgle it because he believed the Evans brothers were using it to hide cash and drugs from street dealing there.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Mark Heywood QC said under the sentencing guidelines "harm of the highest level" was caused to Mr Woodall, also a car boot sale vendor, when taking into account the protracted period in which his injuries were inflicted.

He told the hearing the Campbell, 40, and Goldbourne, 28, "were simply prepared to torture the deceased until he gave them what they wanted".

Mr Heywood said there was no clear evidence about what was taken. The court heard there was no evidence that the victim had any such drugs or any money other than his personal savings there.

His killers told the jury they split around £8,000 in cash and a box of tobacco from the enterprise.

Campbell, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham; Goldbourne, of no fixed abode; and McGhee, of Stanstead Avenue in Nottingham; denied murdering the father-of-five, but the jury did not believe Campbell and Goldbourne.

Mitigating on behalf of McGhee, who acted as lookout and driver, Mr Andrew Vout QC said his client was profoundly remorseful.