Met commander to become new West Mercia Police deputy chief constable

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

The county's police force has appointed a new Deputy Chief Constable.

Alex Murray, currently a Commander with the Metropolitan Police Service, will join West Mercia Police in September.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “I’m incredibly pleased to welcome Alex to West Mercia Police and look forward to working with him as my deputy when he transfers to the force in September.

"He’ll join a great chief officer team, working together to lead the force in delivering a quality policing service.”

Commander Murray is currently the violence lead in the Metropolitan Police, having previously served as a Commander in specialist crime.

He said: “I have met many staff in West Mercia and they are absolutely committed to tackling crime, protecting people and improving the service delivered to victims.

“There is a huge ambition to continually improve and it will be a privilege to work with the team and the Chief Constable, Pippa Mills.”

Commander Murray will replace Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss who is retiring after 30 years police service.

