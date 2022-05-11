Man charged with murder of 27-year-old woman stabbed to death

Shannon Stanley

Shannon Stanley was found with fatal knife wounds in Birmingham on Tuesday.

She suffered stab injuries at a property in Mount Pleasant, Small Heath, at 12.30am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pablo Hoad, also aged 27, was arrested from an address near the scene at around 1am on Tuesday morning and has now been charged with murder.

Family liaison officers from West Midlands Police are supporting her loved ones who have issued the following tribute.

It reads: "Shannon was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece and cousin.

"She had many friends that also loved her dearly.

"She will be missed by us all and we ask as a family that we are allowed to grieve privately at this sad time."

Hoad remains in police custody and is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.