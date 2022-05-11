Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with murder of 27-year-old woman stabbed to death

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 'much-loved' 27-year-old woman.

Shannon Stanley
Shannon Stanley

Shannon Stanley was found with fatal knife wounds in Birmingham on Tuesday.

She suffered stab injuries at a property in Mount Pleasant, Small Heath, at 12.30am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pablo Hoad, also aged 27, was arrested from an address near the scene at around 1am on Tuesday morning and has now been charged with murder.

Family liaison officers from West Midlands Police are supporting her loved ones who have issued the following tribute.

It reads: "Shannon was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece and cousin.

"She had many friends that also loved her dearly.

"She will be missed by us all and we ask as a family that we are allowed to grieve privately at this sad time."

Hoad remains in police custody and is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police, but has information, is asked to contact Live Chat or call 101 quoting log 78 of May 10.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News