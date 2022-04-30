Pictured: Jailed drugs gang who flooded rural towns with heroin, cocaine and cannabis

Welshpool organised crime gang leaders. Photos: Dyfed-Powys Police

The gang, based in the Leighton Arches area of Welshpool, have been jailed for a combined total of more than 60 years for their roles in a county lines drug operation.

The operation brought large amounts of cocaine, heroin and cannabis from the Wolverhampton area into the Leighton Arches site. From there it was distributed to Welshpool, Newtown, Knighton and other Powys towns over a number of months.

The gang - made up of people from Wolverhampton, Welshpool and Knighton - was busted when 80 police officers descended on the Welshpool travellers' site on June 21 last year. During the raid they found drugs with a street value of £25,721, as well as £45,000 of cash and assets.

Over 30 police vehicles at Leighton Arches caravan site in Welshpool during the raid in June last year. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

At Mold Crown Court this week, all but one were sentenced for conspiracy to supply drugs.

Handing out jail terms to 11 gang members, Judge Niclas Parry said rural Mid Wales had been flooded with drugs, causing misery for families and the community at large.

Martin John Gallagher, 35, of Leighton Arches, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison

Michael Power, 20, of Leighton Arches, was sentenced to four years and six months

Patrick David Stokes, 33, of Leighton Arches, was sentenced to eight years and nine months

John Paul Power, 26, of Leighton Arches, was sentenced to seven years and six months

Kuldeep Sahota, 35, of Broad Lanes, Wolverhampton, was sentenced to five years and four months

Gavin Andrew Tony Warley, 29, of Fourth Avenue, Wolverhampton, was sentenced to eight years and three months

Joshua Large, 23, of Brook Close, Coven, was sentenced to four years and 10 months

Sheldon Terrence Kay, 24, of Station Road, Knighton, was sentenced to six years and six months

Kristian Rigby, 28, of Radnor Drive, Knighton, was sentenced to two years

Daniel Seyffert, 39, of High Street, Presteigne, was sentenced to three years

Lee Husbands, 22, of Bowling Green Lane, Knighton, was sentenced to three years

Lucy Lloyd, 34, of Heyope, Knighton, who pleaded guilty to assisting an organised crime group, received an 18-month sentence suspended for two years

Martin John Gallagher. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Michael Power. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Patrick David Stokes. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Dyfed-Powys Police have described Patrick Stokes, John Paul Power, Michael Power, and Martin Gallagher as the principal members of the Welshpool-based group.

The force said the organised crime group (OCG) had trusted associates based in Knighton and Presteigne acting as sub-dealers, and that Stokes, Michael Power, John Paul Power and Gallagher each had a separate customer base with whom they would communicate by phone calls, SMS and social media.

John Paul Power. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Kuldeep Sahota. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Gavin Andrew Tony Warley. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Describing how the operation worked, police said that once drugs had been obtained, Stokes, John Paul Power and Gallagher would operate by sending ‘bulk texts’ to numerous recipients, with the SMS having content such as ‘Got In’ and ‘Got pukka flake in’.

Gavin Warley from Wolverhampton was identified as the supplier. He used Kuldeep Sahota, Bastable and Joshua Large as couriers to run the drugs from the Wolverhampton into Mid Wales.

Joshua Large. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Sheldon Terrence Kay. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Kristian Rigby. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Officers found evidence of a conspiracy to supply controlled drugs on 62 occasions - weighing around 3.5kg and with a street value of between £352,160 and £440,200 - from August 1 2020 to June 30 2021.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said a lot of hard work had gone into the investigation, with his officers able to prove the movements of the OCG proving critical to securing a far-reaching prosecution.

“We welcome the sentences handed down by the court for people who have been involved in bringing drugs into our communities,” he said.

Daniel Seyffert. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Lee Jordan Husbands. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

“A lot of work has gone into proving the extent of this operation so I would like to thank all of the officers and support staff involved in securing these convictions.

“As a force, Dyfed-Powys Police is working to make the area a hostile place for anyone bringing in and selling drugs, which have an extremely adverse effect on our communities.