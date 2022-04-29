Police investigate spate of burglaries in Staffordshire

There have been three incidents reported between Wednesday and Thursday in Codsall, Wheaton Aston and Gnosall.

The first burglary took place sometime between 12.45pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday. The offenders forced entry to the property on Kiddemore Green Road, between Brewood and Bishop's Wood, through a rear door and carried out an untidy search while the occupants were out. No items of value were taken.

Later the same day, at approximately 6.30pm, two men broke into the home of a woman in her 80s, on Fenton House Lane, near to Marston Road, in Wheaton Aston. The woman was not harmed and nothing was stolen.

A third report was received just after 9am on Thursday of a break-in at an address on Knightley Road, in Gnosall. Sometime overnight, offenders forced entry through a patio door and carried out an untidy search of the property.

It is not yet clear what may have been stolen and the occupants were not home at the time.

Patrols have been stepped up in the areas and door-to-door and CCTV inquiries are taking place alongside forensic examinations.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that that three incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, of CID South at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone to come forward if they saw anything suspicious, including individuals, vehicles or activity in these areas at the time of the incidents. We are specifically interested in the movement of a white VW Golf within the time frame.

“I am also appealing for anyone with CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage of the relevant areas to come forward.

“We would urge everyone to please ensure entrances to their properties are secure at all times to deter criminals who chance their hand and try doors and gates to see if there is a way in.

“If an offender is confronted and claims to be from an organisation, always ask to see identification. If you are ever suspicious or have any doubts please do not let people into your property.