Air gun seized near nature reserve in Brierley Hill

The seized air rifle. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

West Midlands Police say a number of animals have been injured at the site in Brierley Hill recently.

Officers shared a photograph of a long black bag, which appeared to contain the weapon.

Brierley Hill Police tweeted: "Pro active approach by Brierley Hill team three officers stopping/seizing and report a person carrying an air weapon.

"Taking into account it's near to our nature reserves and recent wildlife being injured - positive action taken."

The UK has strict laws on the use of air guns, which are classed as firearms.

People aged 18 and over can buy air rifles and ammunition.