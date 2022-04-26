Notification Settings

Air gun seized near nature reserve in Brierley Hill

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillCrimePublished:

An air gun has been seized by police near to a nature reserve in Dudley.

The seized air rifle. Photo: Brierley Hill Police
The seized air rifle. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

West Midlands Police say a number of animals have been injured at the site in Brierley Hill recently.

Officers shared a photograph of a long black bag, which appeared to contain the weapon.

Brierley Hill Police tweeted: "Pro active approach by Brierley Hill team three officers stopping/seizing and report a person carrying an air weapon.

"Taking into account it's near to our nature reserves and recent wildlife being injured - positive action taken."

The UK has strict laws on the use of air guns, which are classed as firearms.

People aged 18 and over can buy air rifles and ammunition.

Air rifles can only be used in places where permission is granted.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

