It happened near Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

A 53-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the 'domestic-related' incident on Sunday police have confirmed.

A man in his 40s was stabbed near the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive in the city at about 9pm.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in a critical but stable condition.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a woman following a stabbing near the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton, at around 9pm on Sunday.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

"A 53-year-old woman has since been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody for questioning.

"This is currently being treated as domestic-related.