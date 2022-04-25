Notification Settings

Post mortem 'inconclusive' after man's body found in car next to hospital

A post mortem on the body of a man found in a car next to a hospital has proved inconclusive.

The 56-year-old man, who was from Kingstanding in Birmingham, was found in the car next to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield on Friday.

West Midlands Police said a post mortem examination has now been carried out and has confirmed there were no obvious signs of injury and no evidence to suggest the man had been assaulted.

His death remains officially unexplained and police inquiries are continuing.

Further tests are due to take place in due course to establish what happened.

A 43-year-old man, from Tamworth, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting the man’s loved ones.

