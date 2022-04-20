Fire rips through Walsall house being used to grow cannabis

Images from Walsall Fire Station show the extent of the damage

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Delves Green Road at 4.25am on Wednesday.

The blaze damaged around half of the ground floor and the entire property was affected by smoke.

Residents in the area were left without power as the electricity supply to the house was isolated and the road was closed as a safety precaution during the incident.

A man and a woman had to be evacuated from a neighbouring house after it filled with smoke. Both were checked over by medics but did not need to go to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "A fire broke out in a Walsall house being used to grow cannabis.

"We were called to Delves Green Road at 4.25am on Wednesday 20 April. Firefighters from West Bromwich, Walsall and Wednesbury fire stations responded.

"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"The road was closed as a safety precaution during our firefighting operations.