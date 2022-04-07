Woman stabbed outside Walsall infant school 'serious but stable' as suspect is questioned

Police at the scene in Walsall. Photo: SnapperSK

The woman was attacked near Whitehall Nursery and Infant School shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

The stabbing happened on West Bromwich Road and is being treated as an attempted murder.

The incident happened near Whitehall Nursery and Infant School. Photo: SnapperSK

A 66-year-old man who was arrested at the scene remains in custody for questioning while inquiries continue, West Midlands Police said.

Meanwhile the 64-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The road was cordoned off in the aftermath of the stabbing as evidence was gathered and forensic specialists examined the scene.

A woman was attacked near the school on Wednesday morning. Photo: SnapperSK

The male suspect was detained after being found sat on a wall near the victim when emergency services arrived.

The attack, which happened in daylight as children were walking to school, left nearby residents shocked and concerned with neighbours saying their thoughts were with the victim.